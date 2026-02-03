Michael Shutts (1954 – 2026)

(Montpelier Resident; Avid Guitar Player)

Michael Lynn Shutts, 71, of Montpelier, passed away Feb. 2, 2026, at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 11, 1954, in Angola, Indiana.

Michael retired from Sauder Manufacturing and also worked at Sauder Woodworking and Beam Stream. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed playing guitar in two local bands, “Remedy” and “Leather and Lace.”

Michael is survived by two children, Justin (Angie) Shutts of Montpelier and Shaun Shutts of Toledo; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Rick Shutts of Montpelier, Randy (Pam) Shutts of Sylvania, and Carol (Jimmy) Zeller of Defiance; and best friend Tina Shutts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark Shutts and Margaret (Coleman) Sidle; stepfather, Ray Sidle; and brother Phil (Carol) Shutts.

Visitation hours for Michael will be held Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.