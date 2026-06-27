Donna M. Haye (1929 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Donna Mae Haye, age 96, of Stryker, passed away June 25, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Donna cared for her family and home, and also worked for Stryker Schools in the cafeteria and Sauder Village for many years.

Donna was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to the late Harry and Gladys (Rickard) Myers. She graduated from Waldron High School.

On Aug. 5, 1950, she married the love of her life, Vincent, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Together, Donna and Vince enjoyed traveling, and she continued to travel even after his passing. Donna and Vince were members of Stryker First Baptist Church.

Surviving Donna is her son, Larry Haye of Stryker; son, Randy (Joan) Haye of Pemberville; daughter, Teri (Tom) Weber of Wayne; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam), Emily (Chip), Nathan (Jeanette), Kenny (Katelyn), and Zach. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; parents; brother, Russel Myers; and sister, Margaret McCrea.

Visitation for Donna will take place Monday, June 29, 2026, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker, from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be private at Stryker Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Sean Ingram officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Stryker First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Haye family.