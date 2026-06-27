Bruce A. Bowen (1958 – 2026)

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Bruce Alan Bowen, 67, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. He was born Sept. 24, 1958, in Hicksville, Ohio.

Bruce attended Montpelier Schools and retired from Pioneer Transformer after many years of dedicated service. On Aug. 24, 2002, he married the love of his life, Shirley Loveless, at George Bible Park in Montpelier, and together they spent 23 years building a life full of love and happiness.

Bruce leaves behind his wife, Shirley; daughter, Fantasy (Brad) Kuszmaul of Wauseon; three grandchildren, Blake Kuszmaul, Trenton Shook and Chet Kuszmaul; and four siblings, John Bowen, Robin (Terry) Loveless, Robert Bowen and Tyler Bowen, all of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma (Bigger) Bowen, and sister, LuAnn Sleesman.

A celebration of life service for Bruce will take place at a later date. Those wanting to give a donation in Bruce’s memory are asked to consider directing those to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.