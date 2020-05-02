Donna Patch (1958-2020)

Donna Jane Patch, age 62, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born March 12, 1958 in Highland Park, MI to Donald James and Viola Jane (Hicks) Patch.

Donna worked as an office billing clerk for St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and as an systems analyst for Detroit Medical Center.

She is survived by her brother, Jeff (Dawn) Patch; nephew, David Patch and niece, Hannah Patch, all of Swanton. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Viola and her sister, Cheryl.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com