Maxine Echler (1927-2020)

Maxine J. Echler, age 93, of Delta, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the Swanton Valley Healthcare Center where she had been a resident for three years. Maxine was born in Liberty Center on March 20, 1927 to the late Harvey Rhodes and Jessie (Patton) Rhodes.

She was a 1947 graduate of Delta High School. For several years Maxine worked at Perfection Finishing Company in Wauseon, before retiring after eight years as a custodian with the Toledo Hospital. She was a member of Shiloh Christian Union Church in Delta.

Surviving are her children, Donald “Frank” (Judy) Echler of Delta, Robin (Mindy) Echler of Colorado, Peggy (Ron) Dyal of Pemberville, Ohio and Jill Halpin Bratton of Delta; sister Janet (Dale) Hill of New Jersey; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet Loar and Bonnie Gibson; brothers, John Franklin Rhodes in WWII during the liberation of France and Harold Rhodes in 2016; son-in-law, Michael Halpin in 2013; son Ronald Echler 2017; infant grandson Sean Echler 1982.

Private interment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta with no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel,5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.