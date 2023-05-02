Donna Preston (1933-2023)

Donna C. Preston, age 90, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan, Ohio, on April 30, 2023.

She was born in Brooklyn, Michigan to Terrence and Gertrude (Cousino) Etue.

She married James Preston on April 21, 1952, who preceded her in death in 2019.

Donna was a devoted wife and mother. They moved frequently due to Jim’s work, she smoothly navigated their young family through many transitions.

In 1969, the family landed in Stryker, Ohio, which became their true home.

The Prestons were very involved in the Stryker community for many years. Donna was the first female administrator of the Village of Stryker, and it was not unusual to see her driving a snowplow or performing water testing.

Donna and Jim opened and operated “Preston’s Clothing” in downtown Stryker, a popular work apparel store that drew customers from all over the Tri-State area.

In Donna’s later years, she loved spending time with Jim and their dog, Parker, at their farm south of Stryker.

Donna cherished her family, valued hard work, and instilled that strong work ethic in her children. This lovely person with a beautiful smile will be deeply missed.

She is survived by sons Jay (Cindy) Preston, Craig (Vicky) Preston, and Jim Preston II, daughters Judy Preston and Julie (Steve) Brink, 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death, in addition to Jim, by sister Margerite Etue; grandchildren Jacqueline Nafziger and Matthew Emmons; and great-grandchildren Miley and Peyton Buehrer and Regina Preston.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.