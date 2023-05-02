Betty Richer (1937-2023)

Betty Rachel Richer, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on April 29, 2023 at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Betty was born on November 13, 1937 to the late Delmer and Adelia (Shafer) Donaldson. She later graduated from McComb High School.

Betty married Don Ohl on October 28, 1961, and he preceded her in death in 1983. She later married Roland Richer on December 1, 1984, and he preceded her in death in 2019.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper at Marathon Oil in Findlay, Ohio and later at Sterlings in Wauseon. She also sold Avon beauty products.

Betty was a devoted member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon for many years. Betty was known for her caring spirit for her family and friends.

Surviving Betty is her daughter, Julie (Lyle) Johnston of Wauseon; step-daughter, Nancy (Norris) Allan of Archbold; step-son, Fred (Hope) Richer of Wauseon; step-daughter, Sue (Doug) Stinson of Wauseon; and step-son, Jeff Richer of Wauseon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Donaldson of Findlay.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Don; second husband, Roland; parents; siblings, Ken, Evelyn, John, “Red”, Truman, Raymond, Bill, and Mary; and granddaughter, Hollis Richer.

Visitation for Betty will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will take place on Thursday May 4, 2023, at the Christ United Methodist Church of Wauseon at 11am. Burial will take place Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11am at the Bechtel Cemetery in Van Buren, Ohio, next to her first husband, Don Ohl.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Christ United Methodist Church of Wauseon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Richer family.