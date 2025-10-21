Donna Rohrs (1933 – 2025)

(Attended Bryan First Baptist Church)

Donna J. Rohrs, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Majestic Health Care, Bryan, Ohio.

Donna was employed at Allied Moulded Products, Bryan, Ohio and she attended the First Baptist Church in Bryan. She enjoyed reading in her free time.

Donna was born on January 14, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Alice (Ewart) Payne. She married Deloy J. Rohrs on August 6, 1960, in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2004.

Donna is survived by one son, Greg (Irma) Litt of Bryan, Ohio, grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Grimes, of Charleston, SC and Brittany Dalby, of Holland, OH; great grandchildren, Rowen and Legacy and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Ronald and Thomas Payne.

A graveside service will be held at Shiffler Cemetery at a later date. Krill Funeral Home 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements.

Memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road, 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.