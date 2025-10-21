Bonnie Bowers (1935 – 2025)

(1953 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Bonnie L. Bowers, age 89, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Bonnie was born on October 25, 1935, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Briton and Berniece (Winter) Beerbower.

She graduated from Bryan High School in 1953. Shortly after graduation, she married Curtis “Mike” F. Bowers, on November 27, 1953. Together they shared 68 wonderful years of marriage until Mike’s passing in March 2022.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bonnie was the heart of her family. She cherished family gatherings, often bringing everyone together with her home-cooked meals.

Bonnie worked as a receptionist at Dundee Veterinary Clinic until her retirement, and previously at Duncan’s Western Store.

Bonnie was passionate about horses and was a skilled and experienced horsewoman. She was actively involved in the Monroe County 4-H program, volunteering as a leader and participating in the Raisin River Riders Horse Club. She was also a master gardener and a talented seamstress, known for her creativity and dedication.

Surviving are her three daughters, Dr. Sherri (Mark) Bowers-Geib of Waldron, Michigan, Rebecca (Gary) Moore of Adrian, Michigan, and Michelle (Robert) Webb of Grand Ledge, Michigan; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Jaxon Kocher; brother, Ralph Beerbower.

Visitation for Bonnie was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 22, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Jewett officiating. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan

Memorial Contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com