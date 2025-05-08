Janies Wiley-Thatcher (1925 – 2025)

(Lifelong Self-Employed Beautician)

Janies Marie Thatcher peacefully was called from her Swanton home on May 7, 2025 at the wise age of 99.

She was born at her family home in Liberty Center, Ohio on September 8, 1925 to Ralph Smith and Fannie (Soles) Smith.

Janies attended Liberty Center High School and later married Eldon Wiley. From this marriage they were blessed with one son, Thomas Wiley who survives.

Eldon Wiley would pass away from injuries received in an auto accident in 1968. Janies would then meet and marry the late Bill Thatcher.

She was a self-employed beautician throughout her life, beginning in Delta in 1956 and then relocating to Swanton; where she practiced out of her home for 65 years. Just some of her talents included being a self-taught organ player, gifted gardener and a terrific cook; of which she was famous for her fried chicken and homemade pies.

Janies is survived by her son, Tom Wiley of Swanton; granddaughter, Melissa (Mike) McKee of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Bridget McKee and Max McKee; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her first husband, Eldon Wiley and second husband, Bill Thatcher, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bud Smith, Elgin Smith, Cloyce Smith, Merlin Smith and Gerald Smith; infant sister, Joice Smith.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; where a funeral service celebrating Janies’ amazing and long life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Friday. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, alongside her husband, Eldon Wiley.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.