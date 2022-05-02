Donna Schultz (1925-2022)

Facebook

Donna K. (Hale) Schultz, age 96, of Stryker, passed away on April 29, 2022, at Fountain Park in Bryan. Donna worked at the metal forge for 25 years.

Donna was born on November 7, 1925, in Defiance, Ohio to the late Orville and Esta (Stone) Hale.

She later graduated from high school. Donna was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. Donna enjoyed scrapbooking and painting.

Surviving Donna is her daughter, Susan Fisher of Bryan; son, Terry (Lisa) Schultz of Defiance; and son, Scott (June) Schultz of Archbold. She was also survived by grandchildren, Amy (Wade) Bishop, Shannon Perkins, Derek (Kylie) Schultz, and Chase Schultz; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel) LaBon, Storm Scott Schultz; step-great-grandchildren, Madison Perry and Kennedy Perry; and siblings, Jerry (Jan) Hale of West Virginia, Dennis (Barb) Hale of Defiance, and Vaughnanda (James) Eldridge of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, William Hale; infant sister, Imogene Hale; sister, Iris June (Gene) Schubert; sister, Carol (John) Wasserman; and son-in-law, Gale Fisher.

All services for Donna will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Williams County Hospice or Fountain Park Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Schultz family.