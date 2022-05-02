Robin Schantz (1964-2022)

Facebook

Robin Lynne Schantz, age 58, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday morning April 30, 2022.

She was born on February 1, 1964 in Salisbury, North Carolina to Fred Lovelace and Nancy (O’Mary) White. She was a graduate of Evergreen High School.

For 31 years she was a loyal employee for the City of Wauseon, retiring in April 2021 as the Assistant Director of Finance, here she enjoyed the work and made great friends.

Traveling to many destinations was her favorite pastime, even the many casino trips with family and friends, and she was immediately ready to make plans if anyone brought-up a trip.

She was also everyone’s favorite jewelry lady, selling jewelry for Premier Designs Jewelry for 16 years, making all the women in her life feel confident.

After retirement, she worked part-time at American Winery. Robin had a zest for life, loved sharing her quick-witted sense of humor and was a force of nature.

She loved everything and everyone around her. She was able to share that love everyday with her partner in life, Pat.

Robin was a loving and devoted, partner, mom, grandma, daughter, aunt and will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her fiancé, Patrick Griggs; daughter, Brittany (Curtis) Pray; son, Dillon Schantz; beloved grandson, Gunnar Pray; mother, Nancy (Glen) White; siblings, Terry White, Melissa Null and Glen Dale White; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sarah Lynne Schantz and father, Fred Lovelace.

The family will gather with friends on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a message of condolence for Robin’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com