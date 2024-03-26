Donna Thompson (1950 – 2024)

(Retired From F&M State Bank In West Unity)

WEST UNITY – Donna Fay Thompson, age 73, of rural West Unity, died Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family, while under the compassionate care of Elara Caring Hospice.

Born in Wauseon on July 31, 1950, Donna was the second oldest of seven children to the union of Franklin Monroe and Doris Mae (Short) Stamm.

Donna grew up on a farm in northern Henry County and attended Archbold High School, where she earned her diploma in 1968. She married Larry Lowell Thompson on September 26, 1970, at Central Mennonite Church in Archbold.

They were blessed with three children and enjoyed over 53 years of companionship and cherished memories.

Having a lifelong passion for children, Donna’s home was renowned in the local West Unity and Fayette communities as a loving haven for babysitting those of working parents.

She also worked for several years at Lauber Manufacturing. In more recent years, she was employed as a teller supervisor at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank branch in West Unity, from where she ultimately retired.

Donna exhibited her creative talents in crafting dolls and outfitting them with her custom designs. Also skilled with the crochet needle, she is remembered for making and gifting blankets to newborns of her family and friends throughout the years.

Recently she enjoyed creating picture art with diamond dots kits. Donna was a kind, thoughtful and spunky woman who found great interest in keeping involved and informed in the lives of those she cared for.

She approached life one day at a time, a mindset that helped her persist through the tribulations of her 6-month cancer diagnosis.

A peace-loving person, Donna vowed to never go to sleep at night harboring any anger or ill feelings; she was determined to always find resolve.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents; an infant daughter, Regina Thompson in 1971; and a brother, Terry Stamm in January 2024.

Surviving to mourn her loss in addition to her husband, Larry, are a daughter, Christina (Larry) DeAngelis of Cleveland Heights, OH; a son, Clint (Joni) Thompson of West Unity; five siblings, Diane (Lowell) Nafziger of Goshen, IN, Curtis (Kay) Stamm of Archbold, Sammy (Joy) Stamm of Chillicothe, OH, Susie Stamm of Archbold, and Judith (Jim) Estel of Wauseon; five grandchildren, Madison (Tyler) Gray, Samuel Thompson, Everett Thompson, Nico DeAngelis, and Alessandra DeAngelis; and one great-granddaughter, Vaira Gray.

In accordance with Donna’s wishes, all services will be private, and she will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Donna be made to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research or Elara Caring Hospice. Friends can share condolences with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhomes.com