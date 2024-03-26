William “Bill” Gray (1968 – 2024)

(Edgerton Resident)

William “Bill” Gray, age 55, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024 at home following a lengthy illness. Bill was a construction worker for many years. He enjoyed drawing, campfires, and anything outdoors.

William Gray was born on June 19, 1968, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Willie D. And Mildred Marie (Frisel) Gray, Sr. Bill was a 1986 graduate of Fairview High School.

Bill is survived by his son, Nathan Gray, of Fort Wayne; sister, George Ann Stewart, of Bryan brother, Franklin (Kay Akers) Gray, of Bryan; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Jax.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Willie D. Gray, Jr. and Robert Lee Gray.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.