Doris Burkhardt (1921-2019)

Doris M. Burkhardt, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Chapman Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was resident for a brief time. Most recently of Bryan, she had lived in Bonita Springs, Florida, for twenty-five years and before that at Clear Lake, Indiana, for twenty years.

A graduate of Edon High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne, she and her husband operated the Burkhardt Oil Company for many years in Edon until they retired. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon and attended Hope Lutheran Church in Bonita Springs and Clear Lake Lutheran Church.

Doris had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, was an avid reader, and enjoyed knitting and for many years knitted baby blankets for the hospital in Bonita Springs and started a knitting group which also knitted blankets for various children’s hospitals. She was also a great cook, known for her apple pies, and was in constant contact with family and friends on her computer right up till the very end.

Doris M. Burkhardt was born on May 6, 1921, in Columbia, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel Otis and Linnie (Smith) Dick. She married Lewis Burkhardt on June 20, 1948, in Edon, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2003.

Survivors include her children, Dick (Linda) Burkhardt, of Davie, Florida, Sally (Phil) Headley, of Brighton, Michigan, and Eric (Barb) Burkhardt, of Fort Wayne; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Visiting Angels of Northwest Ohio or to a hospice of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

