Doris Smith (1934 – 2025)

Doris Louise Smith, age 90, of Morenci, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025. She was born on August 5, 1934 to H H Hite and Kathryn (Vermett) Hite in Wauseon, Ohio.

Doris was a graduate of Chesterfield High School, Class of 1952 and after high school she attended Huntington College in Huntington, Indiana.

Shortly after, she met Paul S. Smith and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. They were married on November 15, 1954 in Wabash, Indiana.

Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. In her younger years she babysat many of the neighborhood children and her own grandchildren, at one point she had counted that she babysat over 100 children through the years.

When she wasn’t looking after the little ones, she enjoyed cooking for a crowd, gardening and preserving her bounty, driving the tractor for baling, sewing, reading a variety of books and most importantly, the love of her family. They were her absolute pride and joy.

Doris is survived by her husband, Paul S. Smith; children, Paul Jr. (Jean), Carolyn (David), Natalie (James), Les (Jeni), Judy and Lou Ann (Dave); thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence “Sam” (Wendy) Hite and sister-in-law, Connie Hite.

She was preceded in death by her parents, H H Hite and Kathryn Hite; siblings, Richard (Dellann) Hite, infant brother, Chester Hite, Shirley (Jim) Fasnaugh, Floyd Hite and James Hite and two grandsons, Stan Smith and Robert Hensley.

At Doris’ request, services were privately held for the family. To leave a message of comfort for her family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.