Pamela Simon (1949 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Pamela Sue Simon, age 75, lifelong resident of Delta, passed away under hospice care at Fulton Manor in Wauseon on Saturday morning April 5, 2025 after a 9 year long battle with ovarian cancer.

She is now in Heaven celebrating in eternal glory with Jesus Christ her Savior.

Pam was born December 3, 1949, to the late Clarence and Maxine Ann (Beaverson) Shelt Jr in Detroit, MI.

She was a 1967 graduate of Delta High School, and after high school Pam attended Northwest State Community College obtaining an associate’s degree in health administration.

Pam started her professional career at the Detweiler Manor Hospital in 1969 as an LPN, then moved into the new Fulton County Health Center and worked there for 49 years, first as an LPN before transferring to the medical records department.

On August 8, 1970, she married Armando “Pete” Uribes, and they remained together until his untimely passing in 1993. From this marriage they were blessed with two children. Pam was remarried to Donald “Don” Simon, Jr. on June 29, 1996, and inherited 2 additional children into their blended family.

Pam remained very active socially with several high school friends. She was an active member of the Hope Church of Delta (formerly Delta United Methodist Church) and the Delta Eagles. Pam was a faithful volunteer at the Open Door in Delta.

She loved her children and her grandchildren dearly and attended their sporting events and musical concerts whenever she could.

Pam loved spending time baking with her grandchildren and enjoying the conversations that were shared around the experience.

More than those things, she offered consistent, quiet love, support and acceptance of all her children and grandchildren, no matter what they were going through.

Pam will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many in the Delta community and Fulton County.

Left to cherish Pam’s memory are her husband of 28 years, Don; children, Dr. Anthony “Tony” (Natalie) Uribes, Amanda “Mandy” (Jose) Macias and Dina (Chad) Christenson; grandchildren, Hayden, Orlando, Carter, Isaac, Maria, Romeo, Emma, Carli, Avery, and Lydia; great grandchildren, Santos and Amalia; brother, Steve (Teresa) Shelt, sister; Patt Ogg and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her first husband, Armando “Pete” Uribes, Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and stepson, Donald Simon III.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 with an Eagles service being held at 7:30 PM. A memorial service celebrating Pam’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Graveside services will be private at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Open Door 104 Monroe Street, Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Ovarian Cancer Connection, 5577 Airport Hwy, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43615 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com