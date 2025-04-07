William Oehus (1940 – 2025)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

William James Oehus, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. He was born July 9, 1940 in Henry County to Henry and Berthelle (Flick) Oehus.

Bill married Sherry Louise (Cramer) Oehus in 1963 and she preceded him in passing on July 4, 2012. Bill was an auto-mechanic all of his life, wrenching on cars was his true passion.

He worked for Newcomb’s Marathon in Wauseon for over 40 years. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed NASCAR racing and home diy-projects.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim (David) Braner and son, Kevin (Andrea) Oehus and granddaughter, Ashley Keith. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry Oehus and siblings.

At Bill’s request all services were privately held for his family. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

