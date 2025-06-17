Doris Stantz (1944 – 2025)

(Resided In Montpelier)

Doris M. Stantz, 80, of Montpelier passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on December 5, 1944 to Lloyd and Betty (Kerr) Thompson. She married Lewis A. Stantz, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2012.

Doris enjoyed playing euchre, BINGO and Yahtzee. She loved to socialize and had an infectious laugh.

Doris was known to be a hard worker, who was caring and mothering to others. She always offering a helping hand and enjoyed cooking and making food for others.

She is survived by her children, Arthur (Shirley Meeker) Stantz, Lewis Stantz, Jr., Carol “Susie” (Trent Watts) Stantz, James (Kathy) Stantz, Tina Stantz, Timothy (Pam) Stantz and Kitty (Tim) Bayes; 13 grandchildren, Dashia Stantz, Deyli Stantz, Reece Stantz, Josie Stantz, Devon Stantz, Morgan Lynch, Courtney Stantz, Brooke Funk, Kristin Hewitt, Justin Huard, Jared Caswell, Dove Caswell and Cody Corwin; 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; siblings Jean Jones and Adel Kauzmaul.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lewis and siblings Mae Finch, Pete Thompson, Johnny Thompson, and Carolyn Thompson.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025 from 3-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.