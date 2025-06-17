Wade Cuzynski (1969 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Wade S. Cuzynski, age 55, of Bryan, Ohio passed away, Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 2, 1969, in Toledo, Ohio to Dale David and Vivian (Salo) Cuzynski.

Wade enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing video games, collecting Scotch and whiskey, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved time with his family and his cats.

Wade is survived by his daughter, Serah (Amza) Nemire, of Edgerton, Ohio; his 3 grandsons, Bryan, Alex and Jaxson; and his father, Dale Cuzynski. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vivian “Vicki” Cuzynski.

In accordance with Wade’s wishes, there will be no public services. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Cuzynski family.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.