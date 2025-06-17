Toledo Woman Pleads Guilty In Lottery Theft At Pioneer Main Stop

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

A woman accused in a lottery theft investigation has admitted guilt to a portion of the charges against her. Court documents reveal that Traci Weills, 37, of Toledo, has entered guilty pleas to four counts tied to a series of thefts that spanned from 2023 and 2024.

Weills had been facing a total of 13 charges after being linked to the theft of more than 89,000 dollars in lottery tickets from her job at the Main Stop gas station in Pioneer. Authorities say she also took merchandise, altered store records, and forged pull tab receipts.

Investigators believe she went as far as setting a fire inside the store, with people still present, in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

Under the plea deal, Weills admitted guilt to telecommunication fraud, two counts of theft, and a reduced charge of attempting to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity.

That last charge was originally a first-degree felony but was lowered to a third-degree felony as part of the agreement. Prosecutors intend to dismiss the other charges.

Her sentencing is set for July 14th. Prosecutors say they will recommend that she serve 23 months in prison.

Her husband, Kevin Weills, has also been charged in connection to the case. According to the indictment, he tried to redeem over 46,000 dollars in stolen lottery tickets that Traci Weills had given him.

He has been indicted on two counts of grand theft and one count of engaging in corrupt activity, all classified as felonies. Kevin Weills is expected to appear for a jury trial later in July.