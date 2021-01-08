Dorlene Cottrell (1950-2021)

Dorlene C. Cottrell, age 70, of Auburn, Indiana, died at 2:21 P.M. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient. Ms. Cottrell was a 1969 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed by DeKalb Metal Finishing in Auburn for thirteen years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nephews and nieces, and being outside. Dorlene C. Cottrell was born on November 9, 1950, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Dorlyn G. and Julia (Vitek) Cottrell, Sr.

Survivors include her life partner of seventeen years, Linda Draves, of Auburn; two sisters, Teresa Allen, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Lynda Cottrell, of Hicksville; her nieces and nephews, Tom, Mike, Scott, John, Julie, Markie, Jessie, and Jamie; her great-nephews and nieces, Quinn, Morgan, Emma, Jade, Jerry, Kara, Laurie, Tom, Jr., Beretta, Andrew and Julia; great-great-nephews and nieces Bentley and Dende; and her beloved dog, Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dorlyn G. Cottrell, Jr.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment will be private. Memorials are requested to DeKalb County Animal Shelter.