William “Jack” Lawson (1936-2021)

William “Jack” Lawson, age 84, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:05 P.M. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio, where he was a patient. As a young man, he was raised in the mountains of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, where he helped with the daily chores and providing for the family and enjoyed hunting and exploring the mountains.

Later in life he moved to Lima, Ohio, where he met and married the love of his life, Phyllis Jane Burkholder. They moved to Edgerton, where he was employed by Edgerton Forge, retiring with twenty-eight years of service. Jack was a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family. He also loved to hunt deer, was an avid fisherman, and especially enjoyed bass fishing. He was a member of the Bass Assassins Club.

William “Jack” Lawson was born on February 3, 1936, in Inman, Virginia, the son of Isaac and Pearl (Hawkins) Lawson. He married Phyllis Jane Burkholder on July 27, 1957, in Lima, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on September 17, 1994.

Survivors include four sons, Jeff (Mary) Lawson, of Edgerton, Dan (Becky Damron) Lawson, of Butler, Indiana, Steve (Jill) Lawson, of West Jefferson, Ohio, and Walter (Alsiney) Lourenco, of Tampa, Florida; one daughter, Jeannie (David Quakenbush) Brill, of Lyons, Indiana; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dan Lawson, of Lima; and one sister, Emma Martin, of Lima. He was also preceded in death by one grandchild, four brothers, and one sister.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family visitation and services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.