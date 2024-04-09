Dorothy Brown (1929 – 2024)

(Lifetime Member Of Montpelier Eagles)

Dorothy A. Brown, 94, of Montpelier passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on July 26, 1929 in Pioneer, Ohio to Arthur “Bill” and Helen “Ione” (Murray) Warner. Dorothy attended Kunkle High School.

She married William “Bill” Brown in 1948 and he passed in June of 2017. Dorothy was a devoted farmer’s wife and enjoyed gardening, word searches and doing puzzles.

She was a member of the Montpelier Moose for over 50 years and a life member of the Montpelier Eagles.

She is survived by a son Dan Brown of Alvordton; five grandchildren; one step grandchild; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Vickie; daughter in-law Deb Brown; and two brothers.

A private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences can be made at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.