Charlotte “Colleen” Bernath (1930 – 2024)

(1948 Graduate Of Fayette High School)

Charlotte “Colleen” Bernath of Archbold, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Colleen was born on June 16, 1930 to the late Marion and Thelma (Watson) Ford and was one of three children.

She grew up in the Morenci, Michigan area and moved to Fayette, Ohio in her high school years. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1948 and was chosen as the class valedictorian.

Colleen married the love of her life Daryl “Richard” Bernath in 1952. She worked in accounts receiving at Fayette Manufacturing for 13 years.

In 1965, she left the factory and went on to assist Richard with their dairy operation. Together, she and Richard maintained the family farm and dairy operation for most of their lives.

They celebrated 65 years of marriage together until he passed away in 2017. They had one daughter, Deb (Dave) Mignin.

Colleen was the full-time organist at the Fayette Methodist church from 1958 to 1994. She then became the full-time organist at the Archbold United Methodist in 1995. She was able to maintain her role as organist until Easter time of 2023.

Colleen was known for growing large vegetable gardens and was teased about raising enough produce for several families. She was best known for her cooking and her pies.

All of the immediate and extended family looked forward to eating her pies during holidays and family get-togethers. Many of the neighbors and men who occasionally assisted on the farm looked forward to her cooking.

Colleen felt blessed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She and Richard enjoyed annual trips to many parts of the country, being sure to include her grandsons and daughter on many of these trips.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; and her brothers Marion Ford and Robert Ford.

She is survived by her daughter Deb (Dave) Mignin. She is also survived by two grandsons, Mike (Erin) Mignin, Highland, Illinois, and Kevin (Ashley) Mignin, Archbold, as well as five great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Margaret, Madison, Luke, and Leah; and sister-in-laws Mary Lou Ford of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Mary Lou Ford of Waldron, Michigan.

Visitation will be held at the Archbold United Methodist Church on Friday, April 12, from 4-7pm. A celebration of Colleen’s life will be also be held at the church on Saturday, April 13 at 11:30 am.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Cherry Street Mission Ministries or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Short Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com.