Dorothy Gillen (1932-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Dorothy Mae Gillen, age 89 of Swanton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 12th, 2022. Dorothy was born on May 15, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Leonard Swartz and Edith Pipken.

Dorothy was married to Donald Gillen and together they raised 7 children. She was a homemaker, having a passion for knitting and sewing, with a sweet tooth for ice cream.

She had a love for animals and a green thumb for gardening. Dorothy and her husband Donald enjoyed vacationing in Lovells, Michigan.

She was a parishioner of Saint Richard’s Catholic Church, Swanton.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children; David (Lois) Gillen, Rebecca (Philip) Marvin, Regina (Craig) Stambaugh, Michael (Kim) Gillen, Joyce (Steve) Begley, Peter (Lori) Gillen. 17 Grandchildren, and many Great Grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and son Stephen.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.