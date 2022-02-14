Norma Durbin (1960-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Norma J. Durbin, age 61, of Swanton, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Toledo on February 21, 1960, Norma was the youngest child of Dorsie “Bud” Clifton and Lois (Jewel Mattox) Clifton.

She married Ed Durbin on July 7, 2007, creating a beautifully blended family.

A member of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Norma was passionate about serving others through Christ, leading Marriage Retreats and small groups in her home.

She was a gifted artist who could paint anything, she loved cooking for her family, and she cherished cats, birds and all animals.

She will forever live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband, Ed, her children Brandy (Jason) Beck, Shane (Taylor) Harter, Michael (Carey) Durbin, Samantha (Charlie) Winans, Lilly (Josh) Kelly, grandchildren Bradon, Mallory, Tirzah and Hadassah Beck; Lucy and baby boy Harter; Myla, Vivian and Josephine Durbin; and Addison, Hunter and Oliver Winans, sister Phyllis, brother Jim and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, George Clifton.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St, Wauseon, Ohio from 11:00 AM until time of service beginning at 3:30 PM.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make a memorial donation in her memory to the Community Health Professional Hospice Center, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 or the Toledo Humane Society, 2036 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com

To send flowers to Norma’s family, please visit our floral store.