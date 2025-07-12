Dorothy Goodsell (1944 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Dorothy E. Goodsell, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio passed away early Monday morning July 07, 2025 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

She was born September 14, 1944 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Dale and Wavel (Fulmer) Hallock.

She married Thomas V. Goodsell and he survives. Dottie worked for many years in her family’s business office at Hallock Auction Realty.

Survivors include, her husband, Thomas V. Goodsell, Bryan, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Honoring Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Goodsell family.