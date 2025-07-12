Kenneth “Joe” Sleesman (1964 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Edgerton)

Kenneth Joseph “Joe” Sleesman, age 60, of Archbold, Ohio formerly of Edgerton and Hicksville, Ohio passed away early Tuesday morning, July 08, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio.

He was born July 13, 1964 to Kenneth “Butch” Sleesman and Connie J. (Wallace) Luderman. He was an Army veteran and spray painter and artist for many years.

He loved drawing, reading, hanging out with his family. He took pride in his appearance, especially his hair, he always said it had to be perfect. Joe loved his grandchildren and loved his pets.

Survivors include, his children, Kendra Sleesman and her husband, Jeffery Weiss, Bailey Sleesman, and Amanda (Rob) Radel, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his step-father, Thomas Luderman, his siblings, Anthony Sleesman, Jeff (Missy) Sleesman, Wendy Seevers, Cindy Seevers, James Wallace. Several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Honoring Joe’s wishes, his celebration of life will be held in the future and announced by his family. Joe’s obituary was lovingly prepared by the Sleesman family.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve the Sleesman family. www.krillfuneralservice@aol.com