Douglas Jackson (1959 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Douglas A. Jackson, age 65 year, of Archbold, went to eternal rest on March 10, 2025, surrounded by his family and friends.

Douglas was born August 13, 1959, in Wauseon, the son of Richard and Jeanette (Wells) Jackson. He married the love of his life, Patsy Nofziger on November 13, 1993 in Wauseon.

Douglas was a truck driver for many years hauling livestock and lumber. He was also a Snap-On Tool Dealer. His most recent job was a dispatcher for Nofziger Trucking before his retirement. His hobbies were woodworking and riding his motorcycle that he converted into a trike.

Left to cherish Doug’s memory is his wife, Patsy; mother, Jeanette; brothers, Steve (Dee) Jackson and Kevin (Nancy) Jackson; sisters Brenda Demoulin and Karen (Frank) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, Richard; and sister, Patricia Jackson.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 14, at 11 AM at West Clinton Mennonite Church with Pastor John Horning officiating. Internment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery at 10 AM. Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Thursday at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to West Clinton Mennonite Church or Archbold Fire Department.