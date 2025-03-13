Melissa “Missy” Yoh (1985 – 2025)

(Born In Bryan, Ohio)

Melissa “Missy” Renee Yoh, 40, of Ozark, Alabama and formerly of Ohio passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Alabama.

She was born on January 21, 1985 in Bryan, Ohio to David and Karen (Kirkendall) Armstrong.

Missy graduated from Napoleon High School. She was a corrections officer in Elba, Alabama.

Missy is survived by her children Raina (Alexander) Mseis of Bryan, Karmeny Armstrong of Findlay, Kayla Watson of Newton, AL, Mason Roberts of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Emberline Yoh of West Unity and Heavenly – Celeste Yoh of West Unity; grandchild David Armstrong; mother Karen Armstrong of Montpelier; siblings Keith (Brandi) Rockwood of Michigan and Mandy Bolen of Montpelier; special friend Samuel Smith.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother-in-law Erika Baden and grandmother Billie Kirkendall.

Visitation for Missy will be on Saturday, March 22nd from 10am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with Tim Haunenstein to officiate. Missy will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.