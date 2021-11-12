Dr. Allen Hilbert (1919-2021)

Dr. Allen R. Hilbert, 102 years, of Hicksville, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in his residence, with his family by his side. Allen was born June 4, 1919, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Claron and Ruth (Griest) Hilbert.

He was a 1937 graduate of Hicksville High School and a 1942 graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry. Allen was a World War II United States Army veteran, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from 1943-1945.

Allen married Eloise Countryman in March 1940, and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2000. Allen worked as an Optometrist for over 40 years, starting his career with his grandfather, Dr. Benjamin F. Griest.

His son, Dr. James Hilbert, joined him in 1975. They served the families of Hicksville until his retirement in 1985.

Allen served his community in numerous capacities: He was a Hicksville Village Councilman and a chairman with the American Red Cross; a Director of the former Hicksville Building & Loan, Huber Opera House, and Crippled Children and Adult Society; Secretary-Treasurer of the Hicksville Development Corp.; past President of Johnson Memorial Library, Hicksville Rotary Club, and the Ohio Optometric Association. Allen was twice named Rotary Citizen of the Year and was a member of the Hicksville Historical Society and Presbyterian Church.

Surviving is his daughter, Linda (Jim Grow) Hilbert of Rockbridge, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Luci Hilbert of Hicksville; two grandchildren, Lauri (Tim) Turnbull of Hicksville and Scott Hilbert of Hicksville; two great-grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa) Turnbull of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Stuart (Laura) Turnbull of Charlotte, North Carolina; two great-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kennedy Turnbull.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eloise; son, Dr. James Hilbert; two brothers, Charles Hilbert and Dr. Robert Hilbert; one son-in-law, Gary Shy.

Visitation for Dr. Allen Hilbert will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Dr. Hilbert will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with Darrell Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, Hicksville, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and the Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and the Farmer American Legion Post 137.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Johnson Memorial Library-Friends of the Library or to the Huber Opera House.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com