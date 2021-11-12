Alice Piper (1931-2021)

Alice M. Piper, 90, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan. She was born March 25, 1931, in Toledo Ohio to the late Bertha Holloway.

She was the adopted daughter of the late Elmer and Lena Huffman. Alice was a 1949 graduate of Stryker High School. Her husband, Edmund G. Piper preceded her in death on June 16, 1999.

She was a member of Stryker United Brethren Church. Alice enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking and baking. She also loved music and especially enjoyed singing.

Surviving are two children, Anna Piper-Nelson of Bryan, Ohio, Edmond L. (Connie) Piper, III of Stryker, Ohio; four grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one sister Dorothy.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edmund; sister, Mary Ellen; brother, Lewis.

At Alice’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio is in-charge of arrangements.

The family asks those remembering Alice to make memorial contributions to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

