Dr. Harry Murtiff D.O. (1939-2019)

Dr. Harry E. Murtiff D.O, age 80, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Browning Masonic Pathways, Waterville. Dr. Murtiff was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1939 to the late Harry & Geraldine (Suncere) Murtiff.

He met and married Judith Lenore Schill on November 27, 1958. He attended the University of Toledo, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, received his Medical License from the State of Ohio Medical Board and did his internship at Parkview Hospital, Toledo.

His community and professional involvements were many. Dr. Murtiff served as the Medical Director for the Emergency Department, Fulton County Health Center from 1985-2010; served as Medical Director for the Fulton County EMS from 1993-2012; served as the Athletic Physician for PDY schools from 1971-2010 and also served as the Fulton County Coroner from 2002-2012.

During his professional career, Dr. Murtiff served as an Associate Professor at the University of Toledo; was a staff Physician at the Fulton County Health Center starting in 1970 and was in Private Practice at the Delta Medical Center from 1970 until his retirement in 2011.

Most of all he loved spending quality time with his family and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Judy; children, Tracee (Gary) Mohler; Bradley (Lynn) Murtiff, Jennifer (Matthew) Thourot; grandchildren, Jordan & Alex Mohler; Samantha & Cole Murtiff and Dekker Thourot and canine companion “Atari”.

In honoring Dr. Murtiff’s wishes all services will be private for the family with his permanent resting place being at his favorite fly fishing spot and beloved Michigan cottage by the river.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Murtiff’s name may be sent to the Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614, Browning Masonic Community Pathways, 8883 Browning Dr., Waterville, Ohio 43566 or the Fulton County Health Center, 723 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.