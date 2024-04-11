Steve “Coaster” Oberlin (1951 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Edgerton)

Veteran

Steve J. “Coaster” (Kocis) Oberlin, age 72, of Butler, Indiana and formerly of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Steve had been a machinist at Hillsdale Tool and had previously worked at Robinaire. He was a graduate of Edgerton High School and a veteran of the US Army. Steve enjoyed restoring old cars and building models of cars, planes and trains.

Steve was born on October 2, 1951 in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Albert J. and Evelyn (Monroe) Kocis.

He is survived by his sister, Christene (Marlin) Entenman, of Edgerton and Charlene McCarty, of Belpre, Ohio and brother, Michael McCarty. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mitchell McCarty.

There will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

