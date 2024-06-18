Howard “Chip” Winzeler (1939 – 2024)

(Former Williams County Commissioner)

Howard William (Chip) Winzeler, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on June 16, 2024, at his home. He was born April 20, 1939, in Bryan, Ohio.

Chip is survived by his wife, Karen, whom he married on June 23, 2007. His surviving sisters are: Margy (Ron)

Garnett and Barbara Winzeler, who reside in Naples, Florida. He is also survived by his children, Curtis (Jackie) Winzeler of Springboro, Ohio, Melissa (Kenneth) Brock of Stryker, and Sarah Winzeler and her fiancée, Deron Eicher, of Bryan. His stepchildren are Corby Jackson and Sarah Jackson of Bryan and Erin Pearce of Carthage, North Carolina. He has been blessed with 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including Mycah Smith, whom he helped raise with Karen.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucy (Goodall) Winzeler.

Chip received his high school diploma from Bryan High School in 1957. While in school, he took part in track and field sports. He attended the University of Michigan and Bowling Green State University.

He worked for Ohio Art Company in purchasing and sales for 25 years. Following his retirement from the Ohio Art, he was involved with investing and stock market analysis. He served as Williams County Commissioner from 1973 to 1975.

He had an interest in learning about other cultures and hosted American Field Service (AFS) exchange students from New Zealand, Norway, Yugoslavia, Germany and Paraguay.

For many years he kept a home on Clear Lake, Indiana, and enjoyed boating and water skiing with family and friends.

His hobbies included classic cars, collecting antiques, racquetball, bowling, target shooting and tennis. For many years he took part in the Bryan Parks and Recreation tennis tournaments. More recently, Chip and Karen enjoyed their two dogs, Tilly and Ginger, who were very special to him.

The family will be having a private service on Saturday, June 22. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Patrick’s School, Williams County Humane Society or The Bryan Area Foundation.

