Dwight Winkleman (1931 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Dwight Eugene Winkleman was born July 25, 1931, in the Buffalo Center, Iowa, hospital and spent the first 77 years of his life within the same square mile. The middle child between two sisters, he learned to drive a tractor at seven and — as the only boy — helped his parents care for the land from an early age.

A bright and capable student, Dwight graduated from Buffalo Center High School at age 16 in 1948. He then attended Bethel College for two years and then Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, before returning home to farm. He tended both his parents’ fields and his own, building a life defined by hard work, practical skill and quiet determination.

He met the love of his life, Jan Stokke, at a joint event between First Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City. They were married Feb. 8, 1958, and made their home on a farm where they lived for 50 years, raising two daughters: Jill (born 1963) and Dawn (born 1966).

Dwight truly lived and breathed farming. He was a welder, mechanic, carpenter, drainage expert, visionary and a brilliant businessman, always finding better ways to care for his land and provide for his family. He never worked on Sundays, having been led to the Lord at age 12 by his mother, Pearl. He faithfully attended First Baptist Church in Buffalo Center and later Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City whenever the doors were open. His faith guided his life, and he showed his family what steadfastness and devotion looked like in both marriage and daily living.

In 2009, Dwight and Jan moved to a small acreage in West Unity, Ohio, where they continued to enjoy country life together and attended First Baptist Church in Bryan, Ohio. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in February of this year.

He loved his family fiercely and demonstrated that love by providing for them and teaching by example.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Jan Winkleman; daughters, Jill (Steve) Peters and Dawn (Dave) Eller; grandchildren, Andrew Peters, Ty (Alaura) Peters, Brady (Britney) Eller, Tenille Phillips-Wetzler, Seth (Becky) Eller and Alexis Eller; and great-grandchildren, Carson Peters, Dawson Peters, Chandler Peters, Jesse Peters, baby girl Peters (coming in August), Lily Phillips, Linnea Wetzler, Brooklyn Eller, Brienna Eller, Bryce Eller, Piper Eller, Zion Eller, Elah Eller and Cana Eller.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Pearl Winkleman; his father- and mother-in-law, Melvin and Doris Stokke; and his sisters, Lorraine (Lawrence) Pitkin and Beverly Mawdsley.

Dwight will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his inventive mind, his dedication to the land, and the love he poured into his family and community.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life and a graveside service will be scheduled at a later date in Buffalo Center, Iowa. Dwight will be laid to rest at Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Bryan, Ohio, or Calvary Baptist Church of Forest City, Iowa.

To sign the online register book or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.