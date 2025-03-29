Eddie Douglas (1940 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Eddie J. Douglas, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in his home following a brief illness.

Eddie retired from the City of Austin as an Electrical Inspector after 18 years of service. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force from July 15, 1958, to July 13, 1962.

Eddie was a member of the IBEW Union # 520. He enjoyed watching Westerns, feeding his birds and squirrels.

Eddie was born on December 15, 1940, in Killeen, Texas, the son of Elbert and Nettie Bell (Reed) Douglas. He married Marie L. Bostater on July 27, 1991, and she preceded him in death.

Eddie is survived by his daughters, Stacy Douglas of Bryan, Shelley (Rodney Carlisle) Bellamy of Bryan; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one niece and one nephew. He was proceeded in death by his parents; first wife, Tiena, wife, Marie; daughters, Tracy Boughan and Dawn Bellamy, and two sisters.

Private services will be held for the immediate family at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. The burial will be at the Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy Unit 206, Toledo, OH 43606.