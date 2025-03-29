Mary Roth (1938 – 2025)

(Head Cook At Sauder’s Barn Restaurant)

Mary E. Roth, age 86 years, of Archbold, passed away early Friday morning, March 28, 2025 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born October 15, 1938 in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of Alfredo and Marie Longoria.

She married Wilbur (Bill) Roth on November 21,1954, and he preceded her in death on July 27,1972. Mary enjoyed being an active partner with her husband in farming and thoroughly enjoyed being outside and keeping a meticulous lawn.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and her time serving as head cook at Sauder’s Barn Restaurant. Mary believed in the Lord and shared that with her family and friends.

She was also known for her one-line zingers. One thing that Mary was so proud of was where she came from in her life and her strong work ethics.

She is survived by her son, William (Bill) Sherryann Franks; granddaughter, Shanna (Derek) Meyers; and great-grandchildren, Drew and Delilah Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and an infant sister

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 1, from 10-11:30 AM with a service at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery.

“This is what the Lord Almighty said: ‘Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the foreigner or the poor. Do not plot evil against each other.’ Zechariah 7:9-10