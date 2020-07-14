Eden Makula (2020)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 14, 2020

Three-month old Eden Lee Makula, of Delta, Ohio, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Eden was born March 26, 2020 in Wauseon, Ohio to Jessica Wilson and Eric Makula.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Jessica and Eric; brother, Eric Makula, Jr.; grandparents, Robert Wilson and Sherry Howard and great-grandparents, Jack and Sharon Dauwalter.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Weigel Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

 

Be the first to comment on "Eden Makula (2020)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*