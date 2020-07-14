Eden Makula (2020)

Three-month old Eden Lee Makula, of Delta, Ohio, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Eden was born March 26, 2020 in Wauseon, Ohio to Jessica Wilson and Eric Makula.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Jessica and Eric; brother, Eric Makula, Jr.; grandparents, Robert Wilson and Sherry Howard and great-grandparents, Jack and Sharon Dauwalter.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Weigel Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments.

