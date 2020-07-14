SMSgt. Norman Bechstein (1930-2020)

SMSgt. Norman E. Bechstein, USAF, retired, age 89, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio. He was born in Delta, Ohio on October 6, 1930 to Herbert and Bertha (Huffer) Bechstein.

Norman was a graduate of Delta High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He later married Geraldine Fitzpatrick, from Brooklyn, New York, on June 20, 1954.

Norman and Geraldine had three children. In 1971, he retired from the Air Force and began working at General Electric as a Service Technician. After 20 years of dedication he retired from General Electric in 1993.

Norman had many hobbies including Golfing, RC Aircraft and Woodworking. He was incredibly talented in various areas.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Mike) Wiederman; sons, Mike (Josie) Bechstein and Scott Bechstein; brother, Dale (Donelda) Bechstein; sister-in-law, JoAnne Bechstein; grandchildren, Heather, Eric, Jackie, Lindsey, Zachary, Kane, Allen and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kennedy and Vivi; as well as 3 on the way.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Bechstein; brothers, George and Bruce; and his life companion, Edna Miller.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Rev. Roger Marlow will officiate. Interment, with Military Rites by the Fulton County Honor Guard, will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH 43567. We ask that you please care for each other by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.