Edgerton Announces Drive-Thru Scarecrow & Fall Décor Event In The Month Of October

HALLOWEEN DISPLAY … Shown above is a display created by the Conley Family at 428 South Michigan in Edgerton. The display is called “Scooby the gang and the monsters”.

With COVID-19 and the uncertainty moving forward, we would like to try something new for our community and surrounding area to bring joy and fun.

Edgerton businesses and residents have created their own unique family-friendly scarecrows and fall décor pieces will be on display. The scarecrows range from representing their family, organizations, sports, and businesses. They have been described as wild, funny, furry, silly, and ridiculous!

The displays are available to view by town drive thru or walk thru from October 1, 2021 to November 1, 2021. We hope to attract folks looking for a fun drive to take this fall with the family.

Beginning October 9, 2021…. Calling all little ghouls, witches, princesses and superheroes to Edgerton. Some of the fall displays have a yellow brick with a special name.

The free Halloween Scavenger Hunt will take place during the town wide event. Children 10 years old and younger are invited to participate. Pick up a form at the Edgerton Town Hall or on your own.

Find the 12 yellow bricks strategically placed around town and when completed turn the sheets into the mayor for a small goodie or treat. Participation will be limited to the first 100 children to turn in completed paperwork.

Edgerton residents and businesses can win bragging rights for People’s Choice Winner. Voters must know the Scarecrows name for voting purposes.

If you find a favorite, please take a photo and share it with us by tagging #EdgertonFall so that we can share the fun our businesses and residents are having!

We hope this opportunity offers new and engaging ways to celebrate the season and Edgerton.

Special thank you to the Edgerton businesses, Floral Designs and Fat Saturday Savage, whose support and contributions made this community event possible.