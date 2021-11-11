Pettisville FFA Hosts Farm Safety Day

FARM SAFETY … A group of 7th graders stop to take a picture while in the combine. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Emma Salmi, Pettisville FFA Reporter

On October 20th, the Pettisville FFA hosted a Safety Day; a day where 4th-12th graders learned about agricultural equipment safety. There were 17 stations, which varied from semitruck safety to learning basic facts about handling horses and other animals.

During the day the FFA hosted the Ohio State University Grain C.A.R.T (Comprehensive Agricultural Rescue Trailer). This cart is used around the state to train fire and rescue departments to use grain tubes when someone is trapped in a grain bin.

Students learned what it takes to help someone trapped in a grain bin, special techniques to use for safety, and they also learned how much weight it would take to pull someone out of a bin. It takes over 600 pounds of pull to remove someone who is surrounded by grain.

Special thanks to all our community members who let the FFA borrow equipment to teach others about equipment safety!

FARM SAFETY … Senior Clara Damman works with students using the families tractor and a banner the FFA had made for several different stations.

FARM SAFETY … Students learn safety and basic facts about combine machines from sophomores Sam Haley (far right) and Bryton Miller (far left).