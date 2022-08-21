Edward Burger, Sr. (1952-2022)

Edward M. Burger, Sr., age 70, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, Ohio, after a brief illness. Edward loved classic cars and enjoyed music, writing stories and painting.

Edward was born on January 5, 1952, in Portland, Michigan, the son of Floyd and Ruth (Steward) Burger.

He married Cinderilla Marks on November 20, 1981, and she preceded him in death on September 22, 2003.

Survivors include five children, Edward (Lisa) Burger, Jr. and Daniel(Carrie) Burger, both of Bryan, Karmelle (Jeff) Dafforn, of Zanesville, Indiana, Angela (Carl) Johnson, also of Bryan, and Tony Martin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Nancy Prather, Vicky Griffey, Linnea Scharaswak, Mark Gardner and Doug Burger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Ellen Davis, Bonnie Miller, Shirley Kill, Elaine Arntz and Kenneth Burger; and three grandchildren, Nakea Burger, Tony Martin, Jr. and Caitlyn Martin.

In keeping with Edward’s wishes, there will be no public service or visitation. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses.