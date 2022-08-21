Terri Apt (1962-2022)

Terri Lynn (Kroeckel) Apt, age 59 of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Terri was born on Sept. 12, 1962 in Defiance to her parents, Sharon (Ludwig) Kroeckel and Roger Kroeckel.

She was a 1981 graduate of Vicenza American High School in Italy. Terri had a big heart and cared for all animals, however she had a special love for dogs, horses and giraffes.

She enjoyed rides on her motorcycle adventures, the spirituality found in nature and fun-filled family taco nights.

She was an extremely resourceful, determined and clever mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Terri lives on in her loving partner Michael Kramer, three children, Christopher (Michelle) Johnson, Sean (Jessica) McIntosh and Nathan Apt; father, Roger Kroeckel, as well as seven grandchildren and three siblings; Gail (Paul) Zizelman, Steven (Charissa) Kroeckel and Jodi (Eric) Lause, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon Kroeckel.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.