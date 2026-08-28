Edward “Ed” Partin (1947 – 2026)

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(Retired From Bard Manufacturing)

Edward “Ed” Partin, age 79, of Bryan, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Aug. 25, 2026, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on Jan. 22, 1947, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Esaw and Leonia Monhollen Partin Senters.

Ed was raised in a large, loving family alongside his nine siblings: Vern, Zona, Georgia, Naomi, Maggie, George (Cubby), Trish, Evertt and Vee.

On Dec. 3, 1968, Ed married the late Betty Hampton, and together they welcomed their beloved son, Eddie (Crystal) Partin.

Later in life, Ed shared a special relationship with Deb Fivecoate, who became his devoted companion and caregiver, selflessly helping him navigate his health challenges with grace and compassion.

Ed was a dedicated worker who spent his early years employed at Pet Milk and Holabird Company in Bryan, Ohio, and later retired from Bard Manufacturing. But music was the heartbeat of Ed’s life. An exceptionally talented guitar player, he filled the world around him with melody and joy.

Throughout his lifetime, he played in numerous bands, sharing his gifts with the community. Ed frequently brought comfort and happiness to others by sharing his musical talents at church, local nursing homes and many special events. He loved gospel and country music. Ed was also a member of the Life Church of Defiance.

Ed’s greatest joy was his family, and he was an incredibly proud grandfather to his three grandchildren: Jacob, Briena and Brady, all of whom he loved dearly. Ed will be remembered for his love of family, his generous musical spirit and his gentle heart.

Visitation for Ed will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jim Colegrove officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery of Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Life Church of Defiance. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Partin family.

The family would like to recognize the incredible love, care and compassion given to Ed by the staff at Elara Caring Home Care and Hillside Country Living Nursing Home.

The obituary for Ed was lovingly prepared by his family.