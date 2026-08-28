Roberta “Bobbie” Demaline (1937 – 2026)

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(Greatest Joy Was Spending Time With Family)

Surrounded by loving family from near and far, Roberta “Bobbie” Demaline, age 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2026, at Lincoln Village Assisted Living in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born July 15, 1937, to her loving parents, Thelma (Welch) and Bernard Lamb.

On Sept. 25, 1954, Bobbie married the love of her life, Vernon “Bud” Demaline. Their beautiful marriage lasted 64 years, and he preceded her in death.

Bobbie is survived by her sisters, Peggy Grime of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Nancy Aldridge of Stoutsville, Ohio. Bobbie is also survived by her four children: Diane (Jim) Boulis of Grove City, Ohio; Ben (Wendy) Demaline of Roswell, Georgia; Julie (John) Schobinger of Blairsville, Georgia; and Mike Demaline of Canton, Georgia. Grandchildren: Ben (Beth) Demaline, Erica (Jim) Schneider, Abbey (Pete) Malcomson, Ashley (Michael) Kane, Matthew Demaline, Michelle (Jay) Jones, Taylor (Eric) Phillips, Zachary (Morgan) Teslovich, Christopher (Jana) Schobinger and Brian Schobinger. Great-grandchildren: Preston and Noah Schuler, Callum and Ramsay Malcomson, Alex and Zachary Demaline, Samson Jones, Lindsey Schneider, Henry and Oliver Kane, Layla, Theo and Tucker Teslovich, Beau Phillips, Bronson, Maria and Dom Schobinger, along with an abundance of wonderful nieces and nephews.

Bobbie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her love. She was always a fierce defender of all those that she loved. When Bobbie was not spending time with her family, you could find her curled up with a good book.

Reading was one of Bobbie’s passions. She instilled her passion for reading and her knowledge in her family. Wherever she was, Bobbie had the exceptional gift of making friends.

She never knew a stranger. She always wanted to bring a smile to everyone she met. Bobbie also enjoyed watching football, especially cheering on her Ohio State Buckeyes!

Visitation for Bobbie will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, Pope John XXIII Room, from 9 to 11 a.m. A memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Co. Rd. 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of National Church Residences-Columbus. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Demaline family.

The obituary for Bobbie was lovingly prepared by her family.