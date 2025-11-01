Richard “Dick” Gallup (1936 – 2025)

(Lyons Resident; Lifelong Farmer)

Richard “Dick” Gallup, a devoted life-long farmer, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away in his home on Tuesday evening, October 28, 2025, with his family at his bedside.

Dick was born September 26, 1936 in Morenci, Michigan to Ray and Robena (Carpenter) Gallup. Dick’s life was marked by a deep commitment to family and his passion for farming.

Dick was a self-taught man who grew up and lived his entire life in a 2-mile radius of Lyons, Ohio. Dick graduated from Lyons High School in 1954 and his many “degrees” come from the school of hard knocks.

Dick traveled extensively, making friends and learning from farmers not just in the United States, but throughout the world.

Dick married Donna May Eisel on January 9, 1960. She preceded him in death on January 31, 2011. On November 24, 2012, he married Marie “Maggie” Eisel. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2025.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Community Parish. He was a community leader and role model by the example he set. He believed in hard work, education, innovation, and calm strength. He was an honest man full of kindness and integrity. Dick Gallup was a farmer. He loved his family. He loved the land. He respected the gifts of the Lord.

Dick is survived by his children Gary (Laura) Gallup, Barbara (Roy) Kunkle, Linda Gallup, Sharon Gallup (Ken Ernandes), and Amy (Joe) Frasier; his grandchildren, Kate (Wes) Kramer, Mitch (Mary) Gallup, Jessie (Dan) Marolis, Glen Kunkle, Dillon Kunkle, Elizabeth (Matthew) Gainey, Logan Frasier, and Dalton Frasier; great-grandchildren, Blake and Miles Kramer, Madison and Vivian Kunkle, Hayden and Landon Marolis, and Baby Gainey. He also greatly enjoyed time spent with Mag’s children, Deb (Mark) Dye, Al (Lori) Geiser, Kelli (Michael) Worthington, and Brad (Marcia) Geiser; and her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Donna May Gallup; his second wife of 12 years, Mag Gallup; his parents Ray and Robena Gallup; sisters Shirley Arnold and Juanita LeFever; and his brother Howard Gallup.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 3rd from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am with Father Jeremy Miller presiding. Following a funeral luncheon at the Parish Life Center, a graveside service, with Military Rites, will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Lyons cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2649 US Highway 20, Swanton, OH 43558 or to the Lyons Royalton Fire Department, 409 W. Morenci St., Lyons, OH 43533.