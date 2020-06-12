Edwin Herman (1924-2020)

Edwin H. Herman, age 95, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:35 P.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mr. Herman was a 1942 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a lifelong farmer, farming until the age of eighty-eight.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Knights of Columbus Council #1494, 4th Degree Bishop Rappe Assembly, and Do-It-Right Farm Bureau Council. He also had served on the St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Council and St. Mary Catholic School Board. He and his wife also enjoyed square dancing with the Fountain City Squares for many years.

Edwin H. Herman was born on August 22, 1924, in Edgerton, the son of Arthur and Eva (Dietsch) Herman. He married his wife of seventy-three years, Eleanor B. Hetz, on November 9, 1946, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Charles (Kim) Herman, of Edgerton, Marilyn (Rick) Dunkle, of Fort Mill, North Carolina, Thomas (Diane) Herman, of Bryan, Vincent (Jean) Herman, of Edgerton, Dennis (Pam) Herman, of Edgerton, Clarence (Robin) Herman, of Edon, Rosie (Dean) Day, of Clear Lake, Indiana, Kevin (Kim) Herman, of Bryan, and Gary (Dee) Herman, of Bryan; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant son; an infant daughter; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Marilyn Herman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucile and Joseph Seibert and Mary and Richard Kahout.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, private family viewing will take place. Recommended social distancing and occupancy for the church will be observed, which will reduce capacity for attendance. The wearing of masks is encouraged. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by phone, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.