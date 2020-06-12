Margaret Bowers (1931-2020)

Margaret C. Bowers, age 89, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Margaret was a homemaker and enjoyed bird watching, playing cards, Westerns and spending time with her family.

She was an amazing cook and was well-known for her homemade riffles and red velvet cake.

Margaret was born on March 19, 1931, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Eric and Catharine (Knisley) Pollock. She married Lowell F. Bowers on March 21, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2008.

Margaret is survived by her children, Leanna (Gerardo) Salazar, of Alvordton, and Owen (Cindy) Bowers, of Archbold; five grandchildren, Shawnnon, Brice, Cora (Clint), Orin (Becky) and Aaron; 10 great-grandchildren, Quanah, Will, Dual, Ayden, Emerson, Odin, Orion, Ola, Ruger and Barrett; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, the family will hold private graveside services at West Franklin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.